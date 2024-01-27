Enemy tried to break through defense near Kupiansk and Avdiivka - General Staff

Despite significant losses, russia continues its attempts to occupy Ukraine. At the same time, 64 combat clashes took place over the past day, the enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff on the 703rd day of the war, UNN reports.

The Russian Federation does not abandon its plans to fully occupy Ukraine. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, conducts strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets - reports the General Staff.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

It is noted that 64 combat engagements took place during the day. Also, during the day, the enemy launched 1 missile attack, fired 35 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the russian federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including: Yelino, Bleshnya, Karpovychi, Leonivka in Chernihiv region; Chuykivka, Iskryskivka, Andriivka, Volodymyrivka, Basivka, Popivka in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodyazne in Kharkiv region.

On the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Karmazynivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

At the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove and Avdiivka and 12 more attacks in the areas of Tonenke and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 10 times. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas south of Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region. Over 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Vodiane, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Staromayorske, Zelene Pole.

At the Zaporizhzhya direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhya region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Levadne, Gulyaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy shelled the regional center of Kherson region and the areas of Beryslav, Antonivka, Dniprovske in Kherson region and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. The enemy also fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Ivanivka and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 4 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops struck at 1 artillery unit and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

