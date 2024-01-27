Enemy tried to break through defense near Kupiansk and Avdiivka - General Staff

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 49963 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114114 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120043 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162293 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163957 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265169 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176424 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166754 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235793 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 92088 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 73997 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 51505 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 86899 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 46577 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265169 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235793 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221284 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233083 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114114 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99197 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116469 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117173 views
Enemy tried to break through defense near Kupiansk and Avdiivka - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33970 views

Despite significant losses, russia continues its attempts to occupy Ukraine, using aircraft, drones and armored vehicles. Over the last day, there were 64 combat engagements, 20 of them in the Avdiivka area.

Despite significant losses, russia continues its attempts to occupy Ukraine. At the same time, 64 combat clashes took place over the past day, the enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff on the 703rd day of the war, UNN reports.

The Russian Federation does not abandon its plans to fully occupy Ukraine. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, conducts strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets

- reports the General Staff.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

It is noted that 64 combat engagements took place during the day. Also, during the day, the enemy launched 1 missile attack, fired 35 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the russian federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including: Yelino, Bleshnya, Karpovychi, Leonivka in Chernihiv region; Chuykivka, Iskryskivka, Andriivka, Volodymyrivka, Basivka, Popivka in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ogirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodyazne in Kharkiv region.

On the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Karmazynivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

Image

At the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove and Avdiivka and 12 more attacks in the areas of Tonenke and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 10 times. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas south of Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region. Over 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Vodiane, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Staromayorske, Zelene Pole.

At the Zaporizhzhya direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhya region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Levadne, Gulyaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia region.

Plus 770 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses27.01.24, 08:00 • 29817 views

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy shelled the regional center of Kherson region and the areas of Beryslav, Antonivka, Dniprovske in Kherson region and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. The enemy also fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Ivanivka and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 4 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops struck at 1 artillery unit and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Occupants' losses in the South: Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank and 7 guns on the left bank of Kherson region overnight27.01.24, 15:40 • 34191 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

