Occupants' losses in the South: Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank and 7 guns on the left bank of Kherson region overnight
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military reported the destruction of 1 russian tank, 7 artillery pieces, 8 armored vehicles, 2 antennas, a field supply point and the death of 9 russian servicemen in southern Ukraine over the past day. The strikes targeted enemy firing positions and rear areas.
Defense forces continue to destroy enemy locations, striking at firing positions and rear areas. This was reported by the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is specified that over the past day on the left bank of the Kherson region 1 tank, 7 guns, 8 units of armored vehicles, 1 antenna of radio equipment were destroyed.
Also, 9 occupants' personnel and a field supply point were destroyed.
Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop27.01.24, 08:30 • 32213 views