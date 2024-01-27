Occupants' losses in the South: Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank and 7 guns on the left bank of Kherson region overnight

Defense forces continue to destroy enemy locations, striking at firing positions and rear areas. This was reported by the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that over the past day on the left bank of the Kherson region 1 tank, 7 guns, 8 units of armored vehicles, 1 antenna of radio equipment were destroyed.

Also, 9 occupants' personnel and a field supply point were destroyed.

