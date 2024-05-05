Enemy significantly intensified its activity in the south, 19 assault attempts made - Pletenchuk

The occupiers made 19 attempts to storm the south yesterday, which indicates that the enemy is intensifying its efforts to gain some further victories. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

The situation is relatively stable. The only thing is that yesterday we had a noticeably higher number of attempted assaults - 19. Usually this figure is a bit lower. Apparently, they decided to win some more victories on the eve of Easter, as they like to do before the holidays, but all of them were stopped. The enemy withdrew and suffered corresponding losses. But such activity was noticeable. This morning there have already been 6 attempts to storm the area. For the most part, these are the familiar Krynky, where the enemy is trying to unsuccessfully drive out Ukrainian marines, and Robotyne - Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy more than a hundred occupants in the south.

Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place in the frontline . Russia launched 5 missile and 69 air strikes. There were 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.