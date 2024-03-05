Enemy shells Kherson in the morning, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 76-year-old man was wounded in Kherson after the Russian army shelled the city from the occupied left bank at around 7:00 am.
Around seven in the morning, the Russian army shelled Kherson, said Roman Mrochko, head of the MVA, UNN reports .
Details
At about 7:00 a.m., the Russian army shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. As a result, a 76-year-old man was wounded. He is currently hospitalized with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm
