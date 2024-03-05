Enemy shells Kherson in the morning, one wounded

Around seven in the morning, the Russian army shelled Kherson, said Roman Mrochko, head of the MVA, UNN reports .

Details

At about 7:00 a.m., the Russian army shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. As a result, a 76-year-old man was wounded. He is currently hospitalized with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm Roman Mrochko.

