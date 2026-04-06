Enemy shelled Sloviansk with MLRS: one person killed, five more wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the residential area of Sloviansk with MLRS. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and five were wounded, including a child born in 2017.
The Russian army shelled Sloviansk with MLRS, at least one person was killed and 5 more were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.
At least 1 dead and 5 wounded - these are the consequences of today's shelling of Sloviansk. Among the wounded is a boy born in 2017.
According to preliminary information, the Russians shelled the city with MLRS, hitting the residential sector - numerous houses were damaged.
We are establishing the final consequences of this strike. In case of significant updates, I will inform additionally.
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