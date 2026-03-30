Russia struck the center of Sloviansk with KABs, damaging the only maternity hospital in Donetsk region - MVA

Sloviansk was attacked by Russian KABs in the city center, the only maternity hospital in Donetsk region was damaged, reported Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Today, at 11:50 a.m., the enemy launched an air strike on our city. KABs, the central part of Sloviansk. An educational institution and a shop were destroyed. Private and multi-story buildings, and state institutions were damaged. Among the damaged buildings is the only maternity hospital in Donetsk region. Fortunately, neither the children, nor the mothers, nor the medical staff of the institution were injured. - Liakh reported.

According to him, "one injured person is known - a 42-year-old man." "He is being provided with medical assistance," the head of the MCA added.

Addition

According to the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, in total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 29 times in 24 hours. On March 29, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region - in Kramatorsk. Another 22 people in the region were injured in 24 hours, including 16 - in Kramatorsk, reported the head of the OVA.