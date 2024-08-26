Enemy massively attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region in the morning: one killed, fires occurred

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Dniprovsky and Kryvyi Rih districts in the Dnipro region. Preliminary, a 69-year-old man was killed and fires broke out, said the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

In the morning, the aggressor massively attacked the region. Explosions were heard in Dniprovsky and Kryvyi Rih districts. Thank you for the work of air defense! However, unfortunately, the enemy terror did not go without consequences. Preliminary, there is one dead, a 69-year-old man. There were several fires. In particular, a fire in a country house - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

"Stay in a safe place. The alert is ongoing," the RMA chairman said.

