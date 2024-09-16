Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and drones: 20 explosions in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116728 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190173 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149140 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150400 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141863 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112321 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 41937 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 69185 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69185 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65485 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38121 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 44278 views

03:40 AM • 44278 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190143 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194240 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194240 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183490 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210477 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 198894 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198894 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147991 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147991 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142659 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142659 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159180 views
Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and drones: 20 explosions in 24 hours

Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and drones: 20 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23683 views

Russian troops attacked villages in three border communities in Chernihiv Oblast. The attacks were carried out with mortars, artillery and drones, 20 explosions were recorded, and there were no casualties among the local population.

Russian troops attacked villages in three border communities in Chernihiv Oblast with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, with 20 explosions recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops shelled four villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region during the day on September 15: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska. They fired from mortars and cannon artillery, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. In total, the border guards recorded 20 explosions," the statement reads and lists:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: in the direction of Hremyach village - four arrivals, probably the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV, and three arrivals, probably FPV drones. 
  • Semenivska community: in the direction of Prohres village - six hits, probably from cannon artillery; in the direction of Halahanivka village - one hit, probably from a UAV. 
  • Snovska community: six parishes in the direction of Yeline village, probably from a 120-mm mortar.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russia shelled 27 settlements in Chernihiv region in a week: more than 350 explosions were heard16.09.24, 09:59 • 19832 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

