Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and drones: 20 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked villages in three border communities in Chernihiv Oblast with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, with 20 explosions recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops shelled four villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region during the day on September 15: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska. They fired from mortars and cannon artillery, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. In total, the border guards recorded 20 explosions," the statement reads and lists:

Novhorod-Siverska community: in the direction of Hremyach village - four arrivals, probably the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV, and three arrivals, probably FPV drones.

Semenivska community: in the direction of Prohres village - six hits, probably from cannon artillery; in the direction of Halahanivka village - one hit, probably from a UAV.

Snovska community: six parishes in the direction of Yeline village, probably from a 120-mm mortar.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

