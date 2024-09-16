Russia shelled 27 settlements in Chernihiv region in a week: more than 350 explosions were heard

Russian troops shelled Chernihiv region 131 times last week, with 359 explosions. The enemy attacks damaged power lines, buildings and residential houses, and set fire to forest areas, RMA Chairman Vyacheslav Chaus said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the past week, the enemy fired 131 times at 27 localities in Chernihiv region, recording 359 explosions - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to Chaus, Russian troops launched a missile strike using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and one using an X-59 air-to-surface missile. They also dropped 24 drones from the aircraft.

Due to the use of PV drones, 57 explosions occurred in the region.

The shelling damaged power lines, administrative and commercial buildings; forest areas and several dozen residential buildings were burning.

Air defense forces were active in the region, Chaus added.

