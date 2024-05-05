Enemy attack on Kharkiv: at least 10 people injured

As a result of the attack on Kharkiv, 10 people were injured. The occupiers hit the private sector between houses, there are damaged households, the blast wave damaged windows, apartment buildings and cars. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

Details

The victims of the shelling in the center of Kharkiv continue to seek medical assistance. At the moment, doctors are treating ten victims at two locations where the shelling took place. Data is being updated - Sinegubov said.

He added that the occupants hit the private sector between houses, there are damages to households, the blast wave damaged windows, apartment buildings and cars.

The cleanup is ongoing.

Recall

On Easter, Russians attacked a central residential area of Kharkiv, wounding at least two people, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov.