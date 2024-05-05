Enemy attack on Kharkiv: at least 10 people injured
Kyiv • UNN
At least 10 people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, where the occupants hit residential areas, damaging houses, windows, apartment buildings and cars.
As a result of the attack on Kharkiv, 10 people were injured. The occupiers hit the private sector between houses, there are damaged households, the blast wave damaged windows, apartment buildings and cars. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.
Details
The victims of the shelling in the center of Kharkiv continue to seek medical assistance. At the moment, doctors are treating ten victims at two locations where the shelling took place. Data is being updated
He added that the occupants hit the private sector between houses, there are damages to households, the blast wave damaged windows, apartment buildings and cars.
The cleanup is ongoing.
Recall
On Easter, Russians attacked a central residential area of Kharkiv, wounding at least two people, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov.