Enemy attack drones spotted in northeast, air defense operation possible in Chernihiv region - Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of enemy attack drones from the northeast, indicating that air defense is possible in Chernihiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"Strike UAVs in Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv region. Stay in shelters," the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

"Chernihiv region - the threat of using strike UAVs! Air defense operation is possible," the Air Force noted.

Air raid alerts were issued in a number of regions in the east and northeast.

