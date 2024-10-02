ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Due to the election, the US is not ready for escalation with Iran: expert comments on the missile attack on Israel

Due to the election, the US is not ready for escalation with Iran: expert comments on the missile attack on Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100273 views

The expert believes that the United States is not ready for an escalation with Iran due to the upcoming elections. The consequences for Iran may be limited to sanctions and intelligence support for Israel.

Despite the current US defense support, Israel will not receive increased assistance during an escalation due to the upcoming US elections. And the possible consequences for Iran will be limited to sanctions and intelligence support. This was stated by Ihor Semyvolos, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies, in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

Iran's October 1 attack on Israel can be seen as revenge for Nasrallah's death and an obvious continuation of the war

- Semyvolos said.

According to him, the consequence for Iran will be another missile response from Israel.

It all depends on the level of Iran's air defense, whether it will be able to repel the attack and counter the strike. It is worth noting that many factors are still unknown to us. Obviously, Israeli air defense is stronger because it relies on its own developments and U.S. support

- He added.

He said that even though the United States supported the attack and helped repel it, it would not help Israel "take revenge.

I don't think the US is ready for an escalation in the context of the election. Despite the US statement about "serious consequences," these are just words. It is quite obvious that these could include sanctions and intelligence assistance to Israel

- Semyvolos said.

Asked whether there was a possibility of peace talks after Iran's large-scale missile attack, he said that the countries were not engaged in diplomatic communication.

Peace talks between Iran and Israel are impossible. They have no diplomatic relations and no communication. By the way, there have been negotiations between the United States and Iran in history and, obviously, communication still exists

- He believes.

Recall 

Yesterday, on October 1, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that intercepted 180 ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Israel.

In turn, Iran saidthat it had used Fateh hypersonic missiles. The country claims that with this strike it managed to hit some elements of Israeli missile defense and destroyed more than 20 fifth-generation F-35 fighters.

On October 2, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saidthat Iran "made a big mistake and will pay for it.

Israel launched new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut on the night of October 2. 

A high-ranking Iranian general was killed along with the Hezbollah leader in an Israeli strike on Beirut28.09.24, 18:51 • 26002 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
israelIsrael
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising