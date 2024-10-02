World Balloon Day, Day of Sobriety and the Fight Against Alcoholism, Rosh Hashanah. What else can be celebrated on October 2

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:29 PM • 101829 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108444 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175096 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142065 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145628 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176170 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

World Balloon Day, Day of Sobriety and the Fight Against Alcoholism, Rosh Hashanah. What else can be celebrated on October 2

World Balloon Day, Day of Sobriety and the Fight Against Alcoholism, Rosh Hashanah. What else can be celebrated on October 2

Kyiv  •  UNN

 117527 views

The first rubber balloon was invented in 1824 by scientist Michael Faraday during his experiments with hydrogen. He managed to connect several rubber parts into a bag and inflate it with hydrogen. Mass production of balloons began in the early twentieth century.

Today, on October 2, children and adults who want to return to childhood for a moment can celebrate World Balloon Day, UNN reports.

The first rubber balloon was invented in 1824 by scientist Michael Faraday during his experiments with hydrogen. He managed to connect several rubber parts into a bag and inflate it with hydrogen. Mass production of balloons began in the early twentieth century. And in 1931, Neil Tylotson made the first balloon made of latex. This was a breakthrough in the industry and made it possible to produce products of various shapes.

Since 2008, many countries around the world have been celebrating the unofficial Day of Sobriety and the Fight Against Alcoholism on October 2.

The date was not chosen by chance - it was October 2 that Mahatma Gandhi, who was a strong opponent of alcohol consumption, was born.

According to statistics, every year the cause of 5% of deaths on the planet is alcohol consumption

Another event today associated with Mahatma Gandhi is the International Day of Nonviolence, which was established by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

Mahatma Gandhi was the ideological inspirer of the Indian people's struggle against British colonialism. But, at the same time, he advocated exclusively non-violent methods of struggle.

Today's World Farm Animals Day is also associated with the personality of Mahatma Gandhi, who was a convinced vegetarian. According to some estimates, up to 55 billion domestic animals are killed for meat and fur every year on Earth.

October 2 is also called the birthday of email.

In 1965, employees of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed the MAIL program based on the CTSS operating platform. With the help of the program, users of one "master" computer could exchange short messages.

In 1971, programmer Ray Tomlinson developed a program that worked on the basis of the CypNet algorithm and was able to send messages to remote "machines".

After the release of this program, Tomlinson developed an email address system, according to which each computer user was given an individual address consisting of his or her name and the name of the computer. These components were separated by the @ symbol.

Today, urologists celebrate their professional holiday in many countries around the world.

It is believed that urology as a separate field of medicine appeared in 1588. It was at that time that the Spaniard Francisco Diaz published his monograph, which revealed the methods of dealing with urological diseases that existed at that time.

Today is the International Day of the social teacher.

Now the profession of a social teacher is in demand and is separated into a separate category of the education system. Many successful people who were previously considered difficult teenagers managed to find their place in life thanks to social educators.

Today, on the second of October, the celebration of the Jewish New Year – Rosh Hashanah-begins.

According to the Jewish lunisolar calendar, Rosh Hashanah falls on the first and second days of the month of Tishrei, and has no fixed date. Usually Rosh Hashanah is celebrated in the second half of September - early October. So tomorrow, Jews will celebrate the beginning of the year 5785 from the creation of the world.

It is believed that in Rosh Hashanah, God determines the fate of a person for the next year, but this decision is not final and can be changed within the next ten days. With the beginning of the new year, ten days of repentance begin, which last until the Yom Kippur holiday.

On Rosh Hashanah, one must blow the shofar, a Jewish ritual musical instrument made of animal horn, the playing of which represents one of the Torah's commandments.

The holiday is accompanied by a special family meal. On the table must be leeks, beets, dates, carrots, pomegranates. It is these products that symbolize certain good things, and when consuming them, it is necessary to express certain desires.

There should also be round challah bread and gefilte fish (stuffed fish) on the table. The fish plate must have its head on it, which symbolizes the Head of the Year.

Hasidic pilgrims traditionally come to Uman for Rosh Hashanah; more than 14,000 of them arrived this year.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Cyprian and Justina.

Cyprian lived in Antioch in the third century and was a pagan priest. Justina also lived in Antioch, but she was a Christian.

According to legend, a young man who wanted to marry Justine asked Cyprian to charm him. However, the prayers of Justina, who did not want to marry, were stronger than the priest's spell.

Looking at the girl, Cyprian believed in the Lord himself. He was baptized and began to preach.

When the persecution of Christians increased in the Roman Empire, Cyprian and Justina were captured, severely tortured, and executed.

Kostiantyn, Petro, Fedir, Stepan, and Justyna celebrate their name days on October 2.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
