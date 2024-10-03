High-voltage lines damaged in Kharkiv due to enemy attack

In Kharkiv, high-voltage transmission lines were damaged by an enemy strike. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

As a result of the latest strike on the suburbs, high-voltage transmission lines were damaged. As a result, there may be power outages in some areas of Kharkiv - said the mayor.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in the city. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the presence of enemy drones in the air, urging residents to be careful.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv, mayor calls for caution