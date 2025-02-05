Employment of Veterans: MHP explains how they adapt the military to civilian life.

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51017 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100091 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103659 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119871 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101232 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103086 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116871 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160527 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104586 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100669 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75961 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 108802 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103120 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119871 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127021 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150766 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182927 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103120 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 108802 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137497 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139278 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167143 views
Employment of Veterans: MHP explains how they adapt the military to civilian life

Employment of Veterans: MHP explains how they adapt the military to civilian life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19526 views

Employment of Veterans: MHP explains how they adapt the military to civilian life.

In the fall of 2023, MHP introduced the position of coordinator for cooperation with the military and veterans. This was done to facilitate the adaptation of employees who returned from the war. Inna Zakharchuk, MHP's Senior Business Partner for Human Resources in Sustainable Development, Marketing, Communications, shared how veterans adapt to civilian life and what is the role of the coordinator in this area, UNN reports.

Details

She said that people are the greatest value at MHP.

We are a company with more than 30,000 employees, and now more than 2,600 of our employees are mobilized. They are coming back, and we are creating opportunities for them to receive comprehensive support on the way to reintegration and professional adaptation

- Zakharchuk explained, adding that the company retains jobs for its mobilized employees and continues to pay salaries.

The adaptation of veterans to civilian life is part of the MHP Standing Together program, which focuses on medical care, financial assistance, a job, legal support, social reintegration, professional adaptation, psychological support and a friendly atmosphere. This is exactly what Ukrainian soldiers returning from war to society need, says Zakharchuk.

She also noted that as of January 1 this year, about 600 veterans had returned to the company.

"226 of them were hired to their previous jobs, which the company kept for them, and more than 240 were new jobs created. And 118 people joined the company as veterans who had not worked before. And each case is individual in its own way," said the MHP representative.

Speaking about the stages of reintegration of veterans, MHP's Senior Business Partner for Human Resources noted that this process can be divided into two stages.

"In general, I would divide the entire program into two important stages. These are mobilization and demobilization of the employee. At the mobilization stage, the company keeps the job and continues to pay salaries. In addition, we are with the person when he or she is mobilized, because we understand that there are often requests from the brigades where the person serves or directly from the person who serves," Zakharchuk said.

At the same time, MHP is taking care of the families of those mobilized.

"When a man is at the front, it is very important for him that his loved ones are supported. The interaction coordinator communicates with the family and helps if necessary. These can be very different requests: from consulting a psychologist or a lawyer to, for example, chopping or bringing firewood because there is no one to do it, the husband is at war. We also organize various support groups and retreats for women who are waiting for their husbands," she said.

Help

MHP Standing Together is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during their service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine

