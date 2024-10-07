ukenru
Electricity consumption is growing, with thousands of consumers left without power due to shelling and bad weather

Electricity consumption is growing, with thousands of consumers left without power due to shelling and bad weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15814 views

Ukraine's power system remains balanced, but electricity consumption is growing. Thousands of consumers in several regions have been left without power due to shelling and bad weather.

Ukraine's power system remains balanced, but electricity consumption is growing. Due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in 5 regions over the past day. Bad weather left 70 settlements in 6 regions without electricity . This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy and NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Details

"The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge Ukrainians to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially in the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

Ukrenergo noted that consumption is showing an upward trend. "Today, on October 7, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 2.8% higher than on the previous working day - Friday, October 4," the statement said.

"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," Ukrenergo noted.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and fighting, there were de - energizations in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Chernihiv regions," the Ministry of Energy said.

At the same time, according to Ukrenergo, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions due to the fighting. 

In Zaporizhzhya region, the Ministry of Energy reported that a rocket attack caused a power line to be disconnected, which led to a power outage for household consumers. 

In Chernihiv region, household consumers lost power as a result of shelling of overhead lines and a substation. A total of 1568 subscribers were left without electricity, the Energy Ministry said.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of shelling, according to the ministry, overhead lines were turned off, which led to de-energization of domestic consumers and local industry, and power facilities also reduced voltage. Power is restored.

Bad weather

The bad weather has cut off power to 70 settlements, Ukrenergo reported.

The Ministry of energy clarified that as a result of adverse weather conditions, there is de-energization in 26 settlements in the Odessa Region, 14 settlements in the Kiev region, 10 settlements in the Chernihiv Region, 12 settlements in the Mykolaiv Region, 7 settlements in the Kirovohrad region and 1 settlement in the Cherkasy region. 

According to the Ministry of energy, as a result of enemy attacks, more than 5 thousand subscribers in 5 regions were left without voltage; due to bad weather, more than 23 thousand consumers in 6 regions were left without electricity.

Networks status

In Dnipropetrovska and Zaporizka oblasts, substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.  

In Cherkasy region, substations and household consumers lost power as a result of a thunderstorm. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme. 

De-energization

As of the morning, 517 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 29,226 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.31 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 1872 MWh with a capacity of 601 MW.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising