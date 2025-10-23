Second in a week: an earthquake occurred in Bukovyna
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Chernivtsi Oblast. The event was registered on October 22, 2025, at 22:20:12 near the village of Korman at a depth of 3 km.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale) occurred in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA, writes UNN.
Details
"On October 22, 2025, at 22:20:12, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Chernivtsi region, near the village of Korman, at a depth of 3 km," the report says.
According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to imperceptible ones.
Addition
Before that, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was registered on October 15 from the territory of the Chernivtsi region, near the city of Novodnistrovsk.