Second in a week: an earthquake occurred in Bukovyna

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
07:25 AM • 8294 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 10576 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 16057 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 11147 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 11390 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20182 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30457 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 16987 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 24633 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 27294 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
4.2m/s
71%
747mm
Popular news
General Motors created a budget electric car for $5600PhotoOctober 23, 12:29 AM • 14011 views
Russia legalizes seizure of "ownerless property" in occupied territories of UkraineOctober 23, 01:11 AM • 16790 views
Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reportedOctober 23, 01:30 AM • 15258 views
State of emergency declared in PeruVideo03:07 AM • 14715 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 5492 views
Publications
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 16088 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 48677 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 46535 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 41578 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 44794 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 27100 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 47131 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 61225 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 70052 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 59594 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Tesla Model Y
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Second in a week: an earthquake occurred in Bukovyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Chernivtsi Oblast. The event was registered on October 22, 2025, at 22:20:12 near the village of Korman at a depth of 3 km.

Second in a week: an earthquake occurred in Bukovyna

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale) occurred in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA, writes UNN.

Details

"On October 22, 2025, at 22:20:12, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the Chernivtsi region, near the village of Korman, at a depth of 3 km," the report says.

According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to imperceptible ones.

Addition

Before that, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was registered on October 15 from the territory of the Chernivtsi region, near the city of Novodnistrovsk.

Julia Shramko

Society
Chernivtsi Oblast