The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17449 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 75887 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 137858 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92378 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127120 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126400 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171600 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150589 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340558 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105145 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Publications
Exclusives
Due to debts for " коммуналки " almost 300 thousand court cases per year - monitoring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Last year, 3.1 million court cases were recorded in Ukraine. Most cases concerned the recovery of debts for housing and communal services - 298 thousand.

Due to debts for " коммуналки " almost 300 thousand court cases per year - monitoring

In Ukraine, almost 300,000 court cases for debt collection for "communal services" were registered last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot.

What cases were most common in 2024

In total, 3.1 million court cases were recorded in 2024 - only 0.3% more than the previous year.

Among them, the number of criminal cases increased significantly - by 1.6 times. If there were 332,000 before, now there are 528,000. The number of civil cases also increased by 7%: to 1 million against 982,000 in 2023.

However, the number of cases in commercial and administrative courts decreased by 14% and 11%, respectively. The number of cases of administrative offenses decreased by 5%.

Last year, the courts mostly considered civil cases: 33% or more than 1 million cases concerned administrative offenses, and another 17% - criminal cases. Previously, the top three were as follows - civil cases invariably led (31%), followed by cases of administrative offenses (29.7%), and administrative cases (15.9%).

What claims were most often filed to civil courts

Most cases are devoted to the collection of debts for housing and communal services. Last year, there were 298,000 of them - 28% of all civil cases. They are followed by cases on loans and credits - 126,000 or 12%, as well as divorces - 120,000 or 11.5%.

What claims were most often filed to administrative courts

Among the administrative courts, pensions again became the leader. In the first place are social issues of those dismissed from public service - 151,000 or 33.7%. Another 85,000 (19%) applied for pension insurance and an additional 22,000 (5%) were opened for pension insurance of "Chernobyl victims".

What claims were most often filed to commercial courts

Among commercial cases, cases of order proceedings prevail - 7.3 thousand, i.e. 12%. The supply of goods, works and services takes 9.4%. Another 7.6% is the share of energy supplies.

The debt for heat in the capital has reached more than UAH 4 billion - Kyivteploenergo13.12.24, 21:06 • 27492 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
