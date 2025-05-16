Due to debts for " коммуналки " almost 300 thousand court cases per year - monitoring

In Ukraine, almost 300,000 court cases for debt collection for "communal services" were registered last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot.

What cases were most common in 2024

In total, 3.1 million court cases were recorded in 2024 - only 0.3% more than the previous year.

Among them, the number of criminal cases increased significantly - by 1.6 times. If there were 332,000 before, now there are 528,000. The number of civil cases also increased by 7%: to 1 million against 982,000 in 2023.

However, the number of cases in commercial and administrative courts decreased by 14% and 11%, respectively. The number of cases of administrative offenses decreased by 5%.

Last year, the courts mostly considered civil cases: 33% or more than 1 million cases concerned administrative offenses, and another 17% - criminal cases. Previously, the top three were as follows - civil cases invariably led (31%), followed by cases of administrative offenses (29.7%), and administrative cases (15.9%).

What claims were most often filed to civil courts

Most cases are devoted to the collection of debts for housing and communal services. Last year, there were 298,000 of them - 28% of all civil cases. They are followed by cases on loans and credits - 126,000 or 12%, as well as divorces - 120,000 or 11.5%.

What claims were most often filed to administrative courts

Among the administrative courts, pensions again became the leader. In the first place are social issues of those dismissed from public service - 151,000 or 33.7%. Another 85,000 (19%) applied for pension insurance and an additional 22,000 (5%) were opened for pension insurance of "Chernobyl victims".

What claims were most often filed to commercial courts

Among commercial cases, cases of order proceedings prevail - 7.3 thousand, i.e. 12%. The supply of goods, works and services takes 9.4%. Another 7.6% is the share of energy supplies.

The debt for heat in the capital has reached more than UAH 4 billion - Kyivteploenergo