Dry and up to 26°C: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
On September 21, dry weather is expected in Ukraine with daytime temperatures of 21-26°C. Northeast wind of 5-10 m/s, no precipitation. In Kyiv and the region at night 6-11°C, during the day 21-26°C.
Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today, with daytime temperatures of 21-26°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation on September 21.
Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.
Temperatures are 6-11° at night, up to 15° in the south; 21-26° during the day, 15-20° in the Carpathians.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation. North-east wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 21-26°, in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 23-25°.