Dry and up to 26°C: weather forecast for today

Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today, with daytime temperatures of 21-26°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation on September 21.

Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 6-11° at night, up to 15° in the south; 21-26° during the day, 15-20° in the Carpathians.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. North-east wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 21-26°, in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 23-25°.