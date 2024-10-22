Dry and up to 17°C: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine on October 22, without precipitation. The temperature at night will be 0-5°, during the day 12-17° Celsius. Fog is possible in the western regions, wind of variable directions of 3-8 m/s.
Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today, with a temperature of 12-17° Celsius during the day. Fog is possible in the western regions. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to the weather forecast, on October 22, there will be partly cloudy weather. No precipitation. In the western regions there will be fog at night and in the morning.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
Temperatures are 0-5° at night, up to 8° Celsius on the seaside, 1-3° Celsius in the Carpathians; during the day, 12-17° Celsius in Ukraine.
Weather forecast for the Kyiv region
Partly cloudy. No precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature 0-5° Celsius, 12-17° during the day. In Kyiv, the temperature will be 3-5°C at night, 14-16°C during the day.