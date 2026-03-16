Dry and sunny: weather forecast for Ukraine on March 16
Kyiv • UNN
Variable cloudiness with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching +18 in the west. In Kyiv, the air will warm up to +12 degrees with an easterly wind.
On Monday, March 16, partly cloudy weather is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any region of Ukraine on Monday.
The wind will be predominantly easterly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 8-13°C, and 13-18°C in the far west of the country.
In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on March 16, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be +10°...+12°.
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins15.03.26, 20:40 • 20842 views