Dry and sunny: weather forecast for Ukraine on March 16

On Monday, March 16, partly cloudy weather is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any region of Ukraine on Monday.

The wind will be predominantly easterly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 8-13°C, and 13-18°C in the far west of the country. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on March 16, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be +10°...+12°.

Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins