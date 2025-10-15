In Russia, medicines are rapidly becoming more expensive, already outpacing the overall inflation rate by almost 3.5 times. Thus, in January-August 2025, the average price of a package of medicine increased to 416 rubles – 13.6% more than last year, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to intelligence data, the TOP of the most expensive medicines:

– Ketorol – by 30%;

– Naphazoline – by 25%;

– Drotaverine (trade name "No-shpa") – by 15%;

– Corvalol – by 14%;

– Analgin and Enalapril – by 13%;

– Ibuprofen and Citramon – by 12%.

Against the backdrop of the price shock, sales in packages decreased by 2.3%, while in monetary terms, on the contrary, they increased by 11%, to 1.1 trillion rubles. This means: Russians buy less, but are forced to pay more. Given this, proposals from State Duma deputies are already being heard to allow Russians to buy pills individually, rather than in packages – to reduce treatment costs

Russia faces shortage of chickenpox and five dangerous disease vaccines - intelligence

According to intelligence, it is obvious that no price reduction is predicted.

The Russian pharmacy market is increasingly controlled by the three largest chains – "Rigla", "Aprel" and "Planeta Zdorovya", which already cover more than 30% of the market. All three chains are integrated into the Russian government system: through state orders, political contacts or family ties with high-ranking officials. In addition, the owner of "Planeta Zdorovya" pharmacies is Oleksandr Vinokurov, son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov