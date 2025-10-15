$41.750.14
10:41 AM • 12209 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22725 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21763 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22138 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20140 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17552 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17040 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31458 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31525 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13715 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56420 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 19078 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32499 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 18408 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 13977 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14124 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32678 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31461 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 31527 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56590 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 59811 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 38894 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 40861 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48126 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 51954 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Drug prices in Russia are rising 3.5 times faster than inflation - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

In January-August 2025, the average price of a drug package in Russia increased by 13.6% to 416 rubles, which is almost 3.5 times higher than the overall inflation rate. This led to a 2.3% decrease in sales in packages, while in monetary terms they increased by 11% to 1.1 trillion rubles.

Drug prices in Russia are rising 3.5 times faster than inflation - intelligence

In Russia, medicines are rapidly becoming more expensive, already outpacing the overall inflation rate by almost 3.5 times. Thus, in January-August 2025, the average price of a package of medicine increased to 416 rubles – 13.6% more than last year, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the TOP of the most expensive medicines:

– Ketorol – by 30%;

– Naphazoline – by 25%;

– Drotaverine (trade name "No-shpa") – by 15%;

 – Corvalol – by 14%;

 – Analgin and Enalapril – by 13%;

 – Ibuprofen and Citramon – by 12%.

Against the backdrop of the price shock, sales in packages decreased by 2.3%, while in monetary terms, on the contrary, they increased by 11%, to 1.1 trillion rubles. This means: Russians buy less, but are forced to pay more. Given this, proposals from State Duma deputies are already being heard to allow Russians to buy pills individually, rather than in packages – to reduce treatment costs 

- the report says.

Russia faces shortage of chickenpox and five dangerous disease vaccines - intelligence14.10.25, 16:24 • 2618 views

According to intelligence, it is obvious that no price reduction is predicted.

The Russian pharmacy market is increasingly controlled by the three largest chains – "Rigla", "Aprel" and "Planeta Zdorovya", which already cover more than 30% of the market. All three chains are integrated into the Russian government system: through state orders, political contacts or family ties with high-ranking officials. In addition, the owner of "Planeta Zdorovya" pharmacies is Oleksandr Vinokurov, son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov 

- the report says.

Russian pharmaceuticals found themselves in a situation where medicines are becoming less and less accessible to the population, and the market is becoming more and more monopolized, the intelligence service summarized.

Russian industrial giants are massively switching to a shortened work week: intelligence named the reasons14.10.25, 19:25 • 5292 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Pharmacy