Drones of the Special Forces in Donetsk region: how the fighters of the 8th separate regiment are practicing their fire on the enemy from the sky

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90280 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151997 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251830 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174506 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165713 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226674 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37849 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72188 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40144 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33348 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65946 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251832 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226675 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212646 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238360 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225098 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90280 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65946 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113226 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114109 views
Drones of the Special Forces in Donetsk region: how the fighters of the 8th separate regiment are practicing their fire on the enemy from the sky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28403 views

In Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops used drones to destroy enemy vehicles, including an armored personnel carrier, an engineering vehicle and in parallel, four invaders were "two-hundred" and one was "three-hundred"

In the Donetsk region, soldiers from the 8th separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces effectively worked on the enemy: they destroyed equipment and four occupiers. This was reported by the press service of the SSO, UNN reports.

The operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces continue to destroy the enemy in the Donetsk sector, including with the help of FPV drones. ... Enemy soldiers tried in vain to evade the attack drones of the Special Forces (see the video): four of them were killed and another was wounded.

 - reported in the CCO.

Details

The SSO estimated that as a result of fire damage, the operators of the 8th Separate Regiment destroyed FPV drones in their area of responsibility:

  • APC 
  • BMP 
  • engineering equipment 
  • + two infantry fighting vehicles were damaged

In addition, the crew of the UAV practiced on enemy personnel.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologiesMultimedia
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

