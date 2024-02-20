Drones of the Special Forces in Donetsk region: how the fighters of the 8th separate regiment are practicing their fire on the enemy from the sky
In Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops used drones to destroy enemy vehicles, including an armored personnel carrier, an engineering vehicle and in parallel, four invaders were "two-hundred" and one was "three-hundred"
In the Donetsk region, soldiers from the 8th separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces effectively worked on the enemy: they destroyed equipment and four occupiers. This was reported by the press service of the SSO, UNN reports.
The operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces continue to destroy the enemy in the Donetsk sector, including with the help of FPV drones. ... Enemy soldiers tried in vain to evade the attack drones of the Special Forces (see the video): four of them were killed and another was wounded.
The SSO estimated that as a result of fire damage, the operators of the 8th Separate Regiment destroyed FPV drones in their area of responsibility:
- APC
- BMP
- engineering equipment
- + two infantry fighting vehicles were damaged
In addition, the crew of the UAV practiced on enemy personnel.