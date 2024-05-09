Drones attacked an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation

The operational headquarters of Russia's Krasnodar Territory reported a drone attack on the territory of an oil depot in the village of Yurivka near Anapa. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the tank farm and several tanks were damaged. No one was injured. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the headquarters, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 6 drones were suppressed over the region, several of which fell on the territory of the oil depot. A total of 62 people and 20 pieces of equipment are working at the scene of the fire. Mayor of Anapa Vasily Shvets arrived at the scene and is personally dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

According to Telegram channels, local residents report that at least 7 drones have crashed. The channels published a video of the fire, which shows that the outbreak occurred in two different parts of the oil depot.

Russia reports Ukrainian UAV attack on oil depot