Drone Systems Forces destroyed over a thousand enemy targets in a day
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian drones hit 1038 targets, including 361 occupiers and 203 drones. In March, the total number of eliminated targets reached 25,280 units.
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group hit or destroyed 1038 enemy targets. Among them were enemy personnel, equipment, and drones. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group hit/destroyed 1038 enemy targets.
According to preliminary data, among the hit targets:
- 361 units of
personnel, of which 175 were eliminated;
- 24 drone
take-off points;
- 7 artillery
systems;
- 25 units of
motor vehicles;
- 20 motorcycles;
- 203 enemy unmanned
aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.
In total, during March (01–21.03), 25280 targets were destroyed/hit, including 6945 enemy personnel
Recall
Air defense forces shot down 127 enemy drones of various types during the night attack on March 22. At the same time, eight hits and fragments falling in fourteen locations were recorded.