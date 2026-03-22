Drone Systems Forces destroyed over a thousand enemy targets in a day

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group hit or destroyed 1038 enemy targets. Among them were enemy personnel, equipment, and drones. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group hit/destroyed 1038 enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, among the hit targets:

361 units of personnel, of which 175 were eliminated;

24 drone take-off points;

7 artillery systems;

25 units of motor vehicles;

20 motorcycles;

203 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.

In total, during March (01–21.03), 25280 targets were destroyed/hit, including 6945 enemy personnel - the post says.

Recall

Air defense forces shot down 127 enemy drones of various types during the night attack on March 22. At the same time, eight hits and fragments falling in fourteen locations were recorded.