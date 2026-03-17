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Drone found near border in Moldova after Russian attack on Ukraine - what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2356 views

Moldovan border guards discovered a drone near the border. Specialists decided to neutralize it.

Drone found near border in Moldova after Russian attack on Ukraine - what is known

In Moldova, after Russia's night attack on Ukraine, a drone was discovered near the border. The drone was active and could have contained an explosive charge, so it was decided to neutralize it, the country's border police reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On the morning of March 17, 2026, at 01:30, in the area of responsibility of the border police in Olenesti, on the right flank, approximately 200 m from the state border, in the direction of Yasky (Ukraine) - Crocmaz (Moldova), border police officers observed and heard an unknown aircraft, similar to a Shahed drone. According to data found on site, the aerial object was detected at an altitude of up to 150 m, flying over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the mentioned sector, subsequently moving in the direction of the settlement of Ceplani," the Moldovan border police reported.

Based on the available data, as indicated by the Moldovan border police, "all procedural measures were taken in accordance with current legislation."

"At 09:55, in the sector of the border police "Tudora-1", the signal "Explosive-Alpha" was activated after receiving information from the population about a suspicious object in the village of Tudora, approximately 500 m from the border line," the Moldovan border police later clarified. "Fragments of the drone were found at the scene."

As indicated, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams were involved to assess and neutralize the object.

Regarding the discovery of the drone in the village of Tudora, Stefan Voda district, approximately 2 km from the border line, the border police report that the device is active and, according to visual assessment, may be equipped with an explosive charge. Explosive ordnance disposal specialists will conduct a controlled explosion, and the area is cordoned off for the safety of local residents.

- the Moldovan border police later indicated.

The Moldovan Border Police recommended that citizens remain calm and comply with all authorities' requirements.

Russia attacked energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there are power outages17.03.26, 08:48 • 3254 views

Julia Shramko

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