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Drivers of categories C and D have simplified access to work on agricultural machinery amid the sowing campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2098 views

The government has abolished the three-year experience requirement for drivers of categories C and D when operating tractors. The simplification is in effect during the war to accelerate sowing work.

Drivers of categories C and D have simplified access to work on agricultural machinery amid the sowing campaign

The government, amidst the sowing campaign, has simplified access for drivers of categories C and D to work on agricultural machinery, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Drivers who have licenses to drive trucks, buses, and minibuses (categories C1, C, D1, D) and have less than three years of driving experience have been granted the right to operate certain types of agricultural machinery without obtaining a tractor driver's license," the ministry reported regarding the government's resolution of April 6.

Until now, owners of such licenses could operate agricultural machines of categories A1, A2, B1, B2, B3 (tractors, self-propelled grain and corn harvesters, self-propelled machines for harvesting root crops, potatoes, vegetables, fruits, and berries, etc.) only if they had three years of driving experience. 

"In wartime conditions and a shortage of tractor drivers in the agricultural sector, the three-year experience requirement significantly limited the possibilities of attracting new workers, especially during peak field work periods - sowing and harvesting," the Ministry of Economy noted.

As Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, noted, the government's decision is a response to business demands and wartime challenges.

"Canceling the requirement for three years of driving experience for agricultural machinery is a practical solution that will allow farmers to attract people to work in the field more quickly. In wartime conditions, every day matters, and we must maximize access to work where it does not harm safety but is critically important for the economy and food stability of the country," Sobolev emphasized.

It is expected that the implementation of the resolution will allow agricultural enterprises to fill vacancies more quickly, ensure compliance with agricultural deadlines, and strengthen the state's food security.

The norm will be valid exclusively within the period of martial law and for 90 days after its termination, and does not provide for driving on public roads.

Fertilizers at 40,000 and diesel at almost 90 UAH: how the 2026 sowing campaign became more expensive for farmers01.04.26, 14:51 • 46418 views

Julia Shramko

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