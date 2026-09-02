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Drapatyi outlined the issue of rotations in the approaches to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has made protecting people and predictable service a priority. The document covers training, rotations, timelines, and the discharge of military personnel.

Drapatyi outlined the issue of rotations in the approaches to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi has published the principles according to which he will lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, they concern rotations, terms of service, and the procedure for discharge. The General Staff reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief has published the principles according to which he will lead the Armed Forces. The priority is the protection of people, cities, and villages. Service should be predictable. Personnel decisions should be based on professionalism and results. Headquarters work for the troops, not the other way around

- the statement says.

In particular, one of the principles is proper preparation of a service member for combat and protection from unjustified risk. The document requires commanders to distinguish between decisiveness and recklessness. 

Support does not end with military service. Those who defended Ukraine must be provided with proper assistance, rehabilitation, recognition, and opportunities. The Armed Forces will carry out this work together with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs, government authorities, local self-government bodies, and volunteer organizations.

For the first time, at the level of the Commander-in-Chief's principles, it names what military personnel and their families ask about most often: terms of service, rotation, and the procedure for discharge. The document declares an intention to change the system of recruitment, training, service, rotation, retention, and discharge of service members — so that it ensures the army's combat capability while also taking into account the needs of service members themselves and society

- the document says.

It will be recalled

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi reported that he had assumed the duties of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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