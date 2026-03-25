Dozens of citizens from 15 African countries are held captive in Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 46 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
01:57 PM • 18017 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 28077 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
10:45 AM • 31217 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 47395 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 69394 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 57607 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 56390 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 54610 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 38369 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones flew into Latvia and EstoniaMarch 25, 08:33 AM • 39611 views
Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the warMarch 25, 10:00 AM • 24772 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 27160 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 25417 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 19347 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?01:57 PM • 18017 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 28077 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 19807 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 25884 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 27622 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Serhiy Rebrov
Roksolana Pyrtko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphere12:24 PM • 13519 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 54208 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 31673 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 61581 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 61939 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Facebook
YouTube
Shahed-136

Dozens of citizens from 15 African countries are held captive in Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

Russia has recruited at least 2,427 Africans to fight against Ukraine. Dozens of citizens from 15 countries are in captivity, and 314 people have already died.

Dozens of citizens from 15 African countries are held captive in Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters

Among the foreigners who signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, at least 2,427 people are citizens of 40 African countries. As reported by the Coordination Headquarters, as of today, dozens of citizens from 15 African countries are in Ukrainian captivity, UNN reports.

Details

Dmytro Usov, Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters, participated in an interdepartmental coordination meeting chaired by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

The meeting was dedicated to expanding Ukraine's presence on the African continent. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Office of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as experts on the region, also participated in the event.

Russian Federation harms the security of a number of African states and uses their citizens as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine - MFA08.10.24, 20:42 • 32591 view

Usov reported on the scale of Russian activities aimed at recruiting citizens of African countries to participate in the war against Ukraine.

In particular, according to personal data available to the Coordination Headquarters, among the foreigners who signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, at least 2,427 people are citizens of 40 African countries. The death of at least 314 of them has been established. In addition, as of today, dozens of citizens of African states from 15 countries of the continent are in Ukrainian captivity.

- the report says.

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters, in order to compensate for significant losses on the battlefield, Russia is actively building a recruitment network in the poorest countries of Africa. Some foreigners are recruited under the guise of high-paying jobs - in construction, security, or as drivers. They are not informed about participation in hostilities. After signing a contract and short (about 16 days) training at the training ground, they are immediately sent to the front.

In order to expose and counter illegal Russian practices, the Coordination Headquarters' "I Want to Live" project regularly publishes information on its own resources, as well as in cooperation with international media and investigators, about both recruitment schemes and individuals whom Russia involves in the war.

- the report says.

Last month, the Coordination Headquarters also held a meeting with a delegation from the Republic of Ghana led by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. During the meeting, ways to counter the recruitment of citizens of Ghana and other African countries by the Russian Federation to participate in the war against Ukraine were discussed.

From Kenya to the trench: a mercenary from Africa eliminated in Donetsk region – HUR31.01.26, 16:01 • 3691 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ghana
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Africa
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine