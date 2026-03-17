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Dozens killed and wounded in a series of explosions in northeastern Nigeria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3008 views

Explosions occurred near a hospital and at two markets in the city of Maiduguri. Authorities report dozens killed and wounded due to suspected suicide attacks.

Dozens killed and wounded in a series of explosions in northeastern Nigeria
Photo: AP

A series of explosions rocked the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria in the evening, killing and injuring dozens of people. This was reported by the country's emergency services, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to authorities, the explosions occurred in at least three locations in Borno State. In particular, explosive devices detonated near the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, as well as at two local markets.

At least 30 people killed and hundreds of homes burned after militants' attack in Nigeria15.02.26, 04:50 • 5017 views

Sirajo Abdullahi, head of operations for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Maiduguri, said that the injured are being hospitalized, but the exact number of victims is still being determined.

There are casualties, and the hospital is still treating them. We cannot give an exact number until we count them.

- he stated.

According to preliminary data, the explosions could have been carried out by suicide bombers. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Northeastern Nigeria has been the epicenter of an insurgency by the Islamist group Boko Haram for more than a decade, which regularly carries out attacks on civilians and military personnel in the region.

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