Dozens killed and wounded in a series of explosions in northeastern Nigeria

Photo: AP

A series of explosions rocked the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria in the evening, killing and injuring dozens of people. This was reported by the country's emergency services, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to authorities, the explosions occurred in at least three locations in Borno State. In particular, explosive devices detonated near the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, as well as at two local markets.

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Sirajo Abdullahi, head of operations for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Maiduguri, said that the injured are being hospitalized, but the exact number of victims is still being determined.

There are casualties, and the hospital is still treating them. We cannot give an exact number until we count them. - he stated.

According to preliminary data, the explosions could have been carried out by suicide bombers. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Northeastern Nigeria has been the epicenter of an insurgency by the Islamist group Boko Haram for more than a decade, which regularly carries out attacks on civilians and military personnel in the region.

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