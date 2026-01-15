Don't ignore the burning pain behind your sternum: a patient with critical artery damage was saved at the capital's cardiology center

A complex interventional procedure was successfully performed on a patient with severe coronary artery disease at the Kyiv Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery. This was reported by the acting head of the Center, Honored Doctor of Ukraine Heorhiy Mankovsky, writes UNN.

Details

He said that a 53-year-old man sought medical attention with complaints of burning pain behind the sternum, which occurred with minor physical exertion and gradually intensified over the past three months. Among the risk factors, doctors noted long-term smoking.

Examinations revealed a significant decrease in the heart's pumping function and impaired contractility of the heart muscle. Further coronary angiography showed critical lesions of the main coronary arteries, which posed an immediate threat to the patient's life.

The medical team decided on urgent stenting of the coronary arteries. During the intervention, coronary blood flow was restored, which was confirmed by control angiographic images.

The cardiology center emphasizes that progressive chest pain is a dangerous symptom that requires immediate medical attention. Timely diagnosis and modern treatment methods can significantly improve the prognosis even in complex clinical cases.

We would like to add that the Kyiv Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery has become a national platform for innovations of the world-renowned Siemens Healthineers. From now on, this Center is the main platform in the country for implementing advanced world practices, training doctors, and demonstrating the capabilities of modern medical equipment.

"Technologies are valuable only when people are behind them. Our goal is to use top Siemens equipment to teach specialists throughout Ukraine how to perform interventions of the highest level of complexity. This is an investment in human capital that scales our experience across the country," commented the acting head of the Center, Heorhiy Mankovsky, on the strategic partnership.