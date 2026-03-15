Domestic conflict ended in an explosion - in Cherkasy, a man detonated a grenade near a house

In Cherkasy, a 31-year-old man detonated a grenade near a residential building. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Cherkasy Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred on March 14, around 8:30 PM, on Nadpilna Street. According to law enforcement, as a result of the explosion, the man who detonated the grenade died on the spot. Medics who arrived at the scene could only confirm his death.

According to the investigation, after an argument, the man left his apartment and detonated a hand grenade near the entrance of the multi-story building where he lived.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the ammunition and all circumstances of the incident. Investigative actions are ongoing.

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