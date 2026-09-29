Disney lays off several hundred employees - media

Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Walt Disney is cutting several hundred employees in its human resources and technology departments. A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Since Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO in March, there have been several changes in Disney's senior management; in particular, Paul Roeder, who has worked at the company for 25 years, was appointed chief communications officer.

D'Amaro took the helm of the entertainment giant during a period of transformation driven by the development of artificial intelligence, declining box-office receipts, and increased competition from streaming services.

As of the end of fiscal year 2025, the company employed approximately 231,000 people: about 172,000 in the United States and 59,000 outside the country.

In April, Disney cut about 1,000 jobs in its marketing division (reorganized in January) and other parts of the company, including its film and television businesses, ESPN, consumer products and technology, as well as some corporate divisions.

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The company also conducted layoffs last year: as Reuters reported, several hundred employees were dismissed in the film and television marketing, television publicity, casting, and project development divisions.

In 2023, Disney cut 7,000 jobs as part of $5.5 billion in cost-cutting measures initiated by former CEO Bob Iger.

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