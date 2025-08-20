Director of the Kyiv Fortress Museum suspected of embezzling almost UAH 1.2 million

The General Director of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress" has been notified of suspicion of embezzling 1.2 million hryvnias of budget funds, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified the General Director of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress" of suspicion. She is suspected of embezzling budget money allocated for the renovation of the "Kyiv Fortress" museum," the post states.

It was established that the suspect signed acts for allegedly completed works under several contracts, although she reliably knew that they had not been carried out.

"As a result, the budget of the city of Kyiv suffered losses totaling almost 1.2 million hryvnias," the prosecutors added.

The actions of the General Director of the "Kyiv Fortress" museum are classified under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as embezzlement of budget funds through abuse of official position.

Used rescuers on his own construction sites: the head of the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia region was notified of suspicion