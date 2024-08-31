Defense forces shot down 24 attack UAVs overnight, 25 more fell on their own, and three flew to Russia and Belarus

On the night of August 31, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 53 Shaheds, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Air defense forces shot down 24 attack UAVs, 25 more fell on their own, and three flew to Russia and Belarus. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of August 31, 2024, the enemy struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, and 52 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air battle, 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down, 25 were lost locally (fell down on their own). Two drones flew in the direction of Russia, another one - to the Republic of Belarus - the Air Force said.

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

