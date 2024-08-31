ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202980 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156041 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154161 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189052 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105140 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Defense forces shot down 24 attack UAVs overnight, 25 more fell on their own, and three flew to Russia and Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36288 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 24 Shahed attack UAVs, and another 25 fell on their own. Three drones flew to Russia and Belarus. The attack also involved S-300 and Iskander-M missiles.

On the night of August 31, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 53 Shaheds, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Air defense forces shot down 24 attack UAVs, 25 more fell on their own, and three flew to Russia and Belarus. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of August 31, 2024, the enemy struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, and 52 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

 As a result of the air battle, 24 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down, 25 were lost locally (fell down on their own). Two drones flew in the direction of Russia, another one - to the Republic of Belarus

- the Air Force said. 

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

Kyiv repels fourth air attack in a week, destroying all drones31.08.24, 08:42 • 54825 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising