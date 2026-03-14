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Defense forces hold designated lines and conduct active search and strike operations in Hryshyne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1730 views

Defense forces are engaged in intense battles and are dislodging the enemy from built-up areas in Hryshyne. Units Skelya and the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade are destroying infantry with drones on the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

Defense forces hold designated lines and conduct active search and strike operations in Hryshyne

Units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps Rapid Response are holding their designated lines and conducting active search and strike operations in Hryshyne, thwarting enemy attempts to occupy the settlement. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, according to UNN

Despite the difficult operational situation, the Defense Forces continue to contain the enemy's pressure in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps Rapid Response are holding their designated lines and conducting active search and strike operations in Hryshyne. Thus, the Defense Forces are thwarting enemy attempts to occupy the settlement. 

- the report says. 

In particular, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" together with the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade are clearing the central part of Hryshyne. Intense fighting continues.

The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the built-up area, but Ukrainian units are systematically detecting and destroying enemy groups to completely drive the occupiers out of the settlement. 

- added the corps. 

At the same time, "Skelya" and the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade, in cooperation with adjacent units, are actively striking the enemy with drones in the northwestern part of Pokrovsk. This is the area the enemy is trying to use as a bridgehead for accumulating personnel before further advancing in the direction of Hryshyne.

Recall 

According to preliminary information, Russia is preparing personnel and armored vehicles for a possible offensive in the Sloviansk direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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