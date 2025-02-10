The Ukrainian military was able to gain a foothold and push the enemy back in the Suji area of Kursk in Russia. North Korean troops are in the Kursk region, but not many. This was reported by Pavlo Sakhno, commander of the machine gun unit of the Dyke Pole battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether they managed to gain a foothold in the area near Suji, where Ukrainian troops managed to advance into the depths last week, Sakhno replied: "It's quite hot in this area now, as it is along the entire front line. Our troops, our battalion, have really managed not only to gain a foothold, but also to push the enemy back. We do not allow them to gain a foothold, although they are very persistent today.

He also commented on the situation with soldiers from North Korea in the Kursk region.

As for soldiers from North Korea, they are there and we have seen them. But not in such numbers, not so many, - Sakhno said.

Appendix

On Friday, the Times reportedthat "North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in the battle against Ukrainian forces have been pulled back from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and American officials.

On January 28, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center, reported that North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast had not learned how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses, and were now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to "work on mistakes." However, they are planned to continue to be actively involved.

However, on February 4, Budanov deniesthat DPRK soldiers withdrew from the front line in Kursk region. He stated that about 8,000 people are still fighting on the front line in Kursk. soldiers from the DPRK, but in reduced numbers.