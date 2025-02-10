Defense forces consolidated and pushed the enemy back in the area of Suji - military

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27396 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68281 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110747 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120803 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101814 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113159 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155690 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100480 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72372 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100985 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67514 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146142 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100985 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135044 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136952 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165096 views
Defense forces consolidated and pushed the enemy back in the area of Suji - military

Defense forces consolidated and pushed the enemy back in the area of Suji - military

 • 31131 views

Ukrainian troops have gained a foothold and pushed the enemy back in the Suji area of Kursk. A small number of North Korean troops were spotted in this area of the front.

The Ukrainian military was able to gain a foothold and push the enemy back in the Suji area of Kursk in Russia. North Korean troops are in the Kursk region, but not many. This was reported by Pavlo Sakhno, commander of the machine gun unit of the Dyke Pole battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether they managed to gain a foothold in the area near Suji, where Ukrainian troops managed to advance into the depths last week, Sakhno replied: "It's quite hot in this area now, as it is along the entire front line. Our troops, our battalion, have really managed not only to gain a foothold, but also to push the enemy back. We do not allow them to gain a foothold, although they are very persistent today.

He also commented on the situation with soldiers from North Korea in the Kursk region.

As for soldiers from North Korea, they are there and we have seen them. But not in such numbers, not so many,

- Sakhno said.

 Appendix

On Friday, the Times reportedthat "North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in the battle against Ukrainian forces have been pulled back from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and American officials.

On January 28, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center, reported that North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast had not learned how to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery, suffered significant losses, and were now working with Russian commanders and their own officers to "work on mistakes." However, they are planned to continue to be actively involved.

However, on February 4, Budanov deniesthat DPRK soldiers withdrew from the front line in Kursk region. He stated that about 8,000 people are still fighting on the front line in Kursk. soldiers from the DPRK, but in reduced numbers.

Anna Murashko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

