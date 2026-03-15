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Debris from an Iranian missile hit the building of the US consulate residence in Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

On Saturday, debris from an Iranian missile damaged the residence of the US consulate in Israel. Iran also claimed attacks on a communications center and a police unit.

Debris from an Iranian missile hit the building of the US consulate residence in Israel

On Sunday, March 15, it became known that fragments of an Iranian missile hit the building of the US consulate residence in Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to preliminary data, this happened on Saturday, March 14. No additional details were provided.

At the same time, Iranian authorities announced drone strikes on a police unit and a satellite communication center in Israel.

Recall

On Saturday, March 14, drones attacked the American embassy in Iraq, with smoke and fire reported near the building.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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