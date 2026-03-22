Death of a conductor during evacuation - Ilona Vovk was only 19 years old

Photo: www.facebook.com/oleksandr.pertsovskyi

On the night of March 22, 19-year-old conductor Ilona Vovk died on the Odesa railway during the evacuation of passengers. The girl was fatally injured by an oncoming train while helping people leave the carriages, said the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reports UNN.

Details

Ilona Vovk is an extremely painful loss that the railway family suffered this night. The 19-year-old girl was just starting her journey as a conductor. She dreamed of becoming a railway worker, was proud that she had completed an internship and was starting her first full-fledged trips. She was very actively involved in our youth railway community - her activity was noticed by our HR team and Ilona was selected along with colleagues to undergo an internship in Germany. Everything was ahead - she was passionate about her work - emphasized the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Due to shelling of railway infrastructure, employees are forced to evacuate passengers to avoid leaving them in danger. In particular, on the Prydniprovska railway, timely evacuation saved passengers and the crew after a drone hit the locomotive. On the Odesa railway, during the evacuation, fatal circumstances led to the death of the conductor. The girl was fatally injured by an oncoming train at the moment she was helping passengers.

However, we already know and it is important to say this: Ilona acted bravely and at the moment of the tragedy - she was on her way to help passengers - wrote Oleksandr Pertsovskyi.

He also added: "Bright memory to our young conductor Ilona! My hand did not rise to make her photo black and white - let her rush into the distance of her colorful dreams. We are proud that you were with us, and we managed to show you a little of the big railway world. In constant contact with relatives. We will do everything to perpetuate her memory and fulfill the dreams of young railway workers in her honor."

Recall

On the Odesa railway, during the evacuation due to the Russian drone threat, a train hit and killed a conductor. Also, one passenger received injuries of moderate severity.