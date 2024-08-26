Damage to power facilities in Khmelnytskyi region: repair campaign and power supply restoration underway

After the Russian attack, the power supply will be restored to customers in Khmelnytsky and the settlements of Khmelnytsky district starting from 7 p.m. All necessary measures and a repair campaign are underway to restore power supply. This was reported by the head of Khmelnytsky RSA (RMA) Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

Khmelnytsky region, like the rest of Ukraine, suffered another massive attack from the enemy. Our air defense forces were working. At the same time, there was damage to energy infrastructure in the region. The main thing is that there were no casualties or injuries was written by Tyurin.

He said that he had held a meeting of the Regional Defense Council and heard from the heads of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Network Maintenance of NPC Ukrenergo and JSC Khmelnytskoblenergo about the work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

All necessary measures are being taken and a repair campaign is underway to restore power supply. It is planned that the power supply to customers in Khmelnytsky and the settlements of Khmelnytsky district will start around 7 p.m. The water supply and sewerage system in Khmelnytsky has been switched to offline mode. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy's strikes. We are keeping calm and repairing damaged facilities ,” said Tyurin.

Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions