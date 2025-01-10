Cyclone Charly impacted: weather forecaster predicts colder weather in Ukraine over the weekend

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137270 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121878 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129952 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165169 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109668 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159425 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104306 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113889 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 68971 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121850 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62609 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 76933 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137270 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176826 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121850 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140734 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132534 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149948 views
Cyclone Charly impacted: weather forecaster predicts colder weather in Ukraine over the weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28522 views

On January 11-12, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap, with temperatures dropping to 0-4° Celsius at night and -1° to +3° Celsius during the day. Precipitation in the form of rain and sleet is forecast for the weekend in different regions.

A cold snap is coming to Ukraine over the weekend - we will be in the rear of the cold atmospheric front of Cyclone Charly, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 11-12, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap, namely, the temperature will drop to 0-4 degrees Celsius at night, and during the day it is expected to be from 1 degree Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius in most regions. Only on January 11 will warmer weather remain in the south and east of Ukraine, but on Sunday it will get colder there as well," Didenko noted.

According to the forecaster, rain and sleet will fall in the northern and central regions overnight and tomorrow morning, while in the afternoon and evening of January 11, precipitation is most likely in the eastern part of Ukraine and in some places in the western regions.

In Kyiv, the end of the week will also be marked by a cold snap. "We will be in the rear of the cold atmospheric front of Cyclone Charly," Didenko noted.

On January 11-12, -1-4 degrees are expected in the capital at night and 0+2 degrees during the day. Cloudy weather will prevail with sleet tomorrow night, no significant precipitation tomorrow afternoon, and periodic light precipitation in the form of sleet is possible on Sunday.

"Next week it will also be cool in Ukraine, but without serious frosts - an average European winter," Didenko said.

The last warm day before a sharp cold snap: weather forecast for today10.01.2025, 06:54 • 69707 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

