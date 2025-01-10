Cyclone Charly impacted: weather forecaster predicts colder weather in Ukraine over the weekend

A cold snap is coming to Ukraine over the weekend - we will be in the rear of the cold atmospheric front of Cyclone Charly, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said on Facebook, UNN reports.

"On January 11-12, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap, namely, the temperature will drop to 0-4 degrees Celsius at night, and during the day it is expected to be from 1 degree Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius in most regions. Only on January 11 will warmer weather remain in the south and east of Ukraine, but on Sunday it will get colder there as well," Didenko noted.

According to the forecaster, rain and sleet will fall in the northern and central regions overnight and tomorrow morning, while in the afternoon and evening of January 11, precipitation is most likely in the eastern part of Ukraine and in some places in the western regions.

In Kyiv, the end of the week will also be marked by a cold snap. "We will be in the rear of the cold atmospheric front of Cyclone Charly," Didenko noted.

On January 11-12, -1-4 degrees are expected in the capital at night and 0+2 degrees during the day. Cloudy weather will prevail with sleet tomorrow night, no significant precipitation tomorrow afternoon, and periodic light precipitation in the form of sleet is possible on Sunday.

"Next week it will also be cool in Ukraine, but without serious frosts - an average European winter," Didenko said.

