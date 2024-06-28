Currency exchange rates as of June 28: the dollar rose slightly
The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate at 40.5374 UAH/USD and 43.35 UAH/EUR, while Ukraine received €1.9 billion in unconditional financing from the EU.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.5374 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.53 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.35 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.90 and sold for UAH 40.45 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.95 and sold at UAH 43.36 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.72-40.80, and the euro at UAH 43.80-43.95.
- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.46-40.5 for the dollar and UAH 43.38-43.41 for the euro, respectively.
Ukraine has received €1.9 billion in unconditional funding from the EU under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility.