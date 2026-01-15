Currency exchange rate on January 15: hryvnia continues to appreciate

As of Thursday, January 14, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.12 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.18 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.26. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1236 UAH (-6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.2649 UAH (-27 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9179 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.90-43.39 UAH, the euro at 50.10-50.63 UAH, and the zloty at 11.70-12.30 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.41-43.44 UAH/dollar and 50.61-50.64 UAH/euro.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosiedka, at the beginning of the year, the hryvnia began to weaken against the dollar and euro due to seasonal factors and the influence of external financing.

US dollar sharply fell due to pressure on Fed independence and the start of an investigation against agency head Powell