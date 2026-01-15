Currency exchange rate on January 15: hryvnia continues to appreciate

$43.180.08
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 25100 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 27206 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 28085 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 24532 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 21102 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 18821 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 15861 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 15091 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 13181 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Germany urgently deploys troops to Greenland: Europe's response to US ambitions
Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to four servicemen
Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in Kyiv
Ministry of Energy warns of phishing email demanding payment
"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual way
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 31268 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 75766 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sadovyi
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
China
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Technology
Film
Series
Heating
Gold

Currency exchange rate on January 15: hryvnia continues to appreciate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for January 14: dollar – UAH 43.12, euro – UAH 50.26. In banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.90-43.39, the euro – UAH 50.10-50.63.

Currency exchange rate on January 15: hryvnia continues to appreciate

As of Thursday, January 14, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.12 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.18 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.26. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1236 UAH (-6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.2649 UAH (-27 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9179 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.90-43.39 UAH, the euro at 50.10-50.63 UAH, and the zloty at 11.70-12.30 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.41-43.44 UAH/dollar and 50.61-50.64 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosiedka, at the beginning of the year, the hryvnia began to weaken against the dollar and euro due to seasonal factors and the influence of external financing.

      US dollar sharply fell due to pressure on Fed independence and the start of an investigation against agency head Powell12.01.26, 06:06 • 5584 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

