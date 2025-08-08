Currency exchange rate on August 8: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4564/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.45/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.27/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.32/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

⦁ in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.78-41.30 UAH, the euro at 48.69-48.07 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.90 UAH;

⦁ in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.43-41.50 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.53 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.35 UAH;

⦁ on the interbank market, the rates are 41.43-41.46 UAH/USD and 48.24-48.27 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF head

Addition

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods in January-July of this year amounted to $22.7 billion, which is 37.58% more than in the same period last year.