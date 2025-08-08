$41.610.07
48.29
ukenru
06:06 AM • 5538 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 14902 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 17638 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69242 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 57816 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 119005 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 113977 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96886 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146702 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75136 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Publications
Exclusives
Currency exchange rate on August 8: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate for August 8 at UAH 41.4564/USD, strengthening it by 16 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.27/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.32/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on August 8: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4564/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.45/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.27/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.32/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

⦁  in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.78-41.30 UAH, the euro at 48.69-48.07 UAH, the zloty at 11.45-10.90 UAH;

⦁  in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.43-41.50 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.53 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.35 UAH;

⦁  on the interbank market, the rates are 41.43-41.46 UAH/USD and 48.24-48.27 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF head07.08.25, 19:40 • 4208 views

Addition

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods in January-July of this year amounted to $22.7 billion, which is 37.58% more than in the same period last year.

Anna Murashko

