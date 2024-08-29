Currency exchange rate as of August 29: hryvnia continues to strengthen
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2508 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks. The euro exchange rate was set at 45.87 UAH/euro.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.25 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.87 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.10 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.40 and sold at UAH 45.85 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.38-41.45, and the euro at UAH 45.90-46.10.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.17-41.21 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.76-45.79 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
