Croatia is bringing back mandatory military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Croatia plans to restore conscription for men aged 18-30 with a payment of 1,100 euros. For those who refuse, alternative service will be offered.

Croatia is bringing back mandatory military service

Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ivan Anusic presented to the public a bill on service in the armed forces, which restores mandatory military service. This is reported by BIRN, reports UNN.

Details

The publication reports that the bill provides for the resumption of conscription for men aged 18 to 30 who will undergo a medical examination and be found fit for service. Military service will be voluntary for women.

According to the head of the defense ministry, conscripts will undergo a two-month basic military training, during which they will receive a salary of 1,100 euros. There will be two options for those who refuse military service.

The first option is to undergo a three-month civil defense training

- explained Croatian Minister of Defense.

The second is a four-month service in institutions serving municipalities and cities, Anusic added.

It is noted that those who pass basic military training are promised an advantage when applying for jobs in state and public companies in Croatia.

According to the Croatian government, conscription will take place every year in five waves and will cover 800 people each time – that is, up to 4,000 conscripts per year. Since the bill has yet to be approved by parliament, Anucis does not expect conscription to resume before 2026.

Mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students: bill passed as a basis04.06.25, 13:59 • 2918 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Croatia
