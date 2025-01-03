Court orders Yandex to hide Russian refineries on maps due to drone attacks

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 64902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151947 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129830 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137264 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173886 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166195 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104542 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133432 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132512 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53235 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102144 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104356 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151927 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193854 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182997 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132512 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133432 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143727 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135285 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152409 views
Court orders Yandex to hide Russian refineries on maps due to drone attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25296 views

Due to drone attacks, fuel production in Russia fell by 10%, and prices rose to a record high in 13 years.

For the first time, a court in Russia has ordered Yandex to restrict access to maps and photos of an oil refinery after drone attacks. The Center for Countering Disinformation reports UNN

This is explained by the fact that open data "undermine Russia's defense capabilities.

This decision once again confirms that the consequences of the attacks are much more serious than Russian propaganda recognizes.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drone attacks have dealt significant blows to Russian refineries. As a result, fuel production in the country has dropped by more than 10%, and gasoline exports have been suspended.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, these attacks were one of the reasons for the record-breaking 13-year increase in gasoline prices in Russia.

What's going on with gasoline prices in Russia?

In 2024, gasoline prices in Russia jumped by 11%, setting a record growth rate. Russian analysts attribute this to the rapid decline in fuel production due to drone attacks on refineries.

Other reasons include sanctions, the devaluation of the ruble, inflation, and higher taxes, excise duties, and oil transportation tariffs caused by the war.

According to forecasts, in 2025, fuel prices in Russia may increase by another 15-20%.

Recall

On the night of December 19, the Defense Forces hit  the production facilities of the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant, located in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. 

Yulia Havryliuk

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine

