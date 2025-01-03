Court orders Yandex to hide Russian refineries on maps due to drone attacks

For the first time, a court in Russia has ordered Yandex to restrict access to maps and photos of an oil refinery after drone attacks. The Center for Countering Disinformation reports UNN.

This is explained by the fact that open data "undermine Russia's defense capabilities.

This decision once again confirms that the consequences of the attacks are much more serious than Russian propaganda recognizes.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drone attacks have dealt significant blows to Russian refineries. As a result, fuel production in the country has dropped by more than 10%, and gasoline exports have been suspended.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, these attacks were one of the reasons for the record-breaking 13-year increase in gasoline prices in Russia.

What's going on with gasoline prices in Russia?

In 2024, gasoline prices in Russia jumped by 11%, setting a record growth rate. Russian analysts attribute this to the rapid decline in fuel production due to drone attacks on refineries.

Other reasons include sanctions, the devaluation of the ruble, inflation, and higher taxes, excise duties, and oil transportation tariffs caused by the war.

According to forecasts, in 2025, fuel prices in Russia may increase by another 15-20%.

Recall

On the night of December 19, the Defense Forces hit the production facilities of the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant, located in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.