Court extends duties of UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo for another two months

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 46315 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106733 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135364 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134425 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178134 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148788 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Court extends duties of UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo for another two months

Court extends duties of UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo for another two months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22454 views

The lawyer said that the court had granted permission for Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP to leave the village of Voronkiv without hindrance to visit health care facilities.

Kyiv's Pechersk Court has extended the term of office of Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebed) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) until March 23. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The court extended the term of the obligations imposed on the accused. In particular, to appear at every request of the court, not to leave his place of residence without a court order, to refrain from communicating with the victims, and to wear an electronic monitoring device. The order is valid until March 23, 2024 

- the prosecutor's office said.

His lawyer, Mykyta Chekman, said that the court had granted permission for Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP to leave the village of Voronkiv without hindrance to visit health care facilities.

In addition, the lawyer noted that today, January 23, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv announced a ruling based on the results of yesterday's preparatory hearing in the case of Metropolitan Pavlo.

Addendum

Security Service investigators served the Metropolitan with a notice of suspicion under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs) and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

On August 7, Pavel Lebed, the abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, was released from custody. He was released on bail of UAH 33,300,000.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

