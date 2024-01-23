Court extends duties of UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo for another two months

Kyiv's Pechersk Court has extended the term of office of Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebed) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) until March 23. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The court extended the term of the obligations imposed on the accused. In particular, to appear at every request of the court, not to leave his place of residence without a court order, to refrain from communicating with the victims, and to wear an electronic monitoring device. The order is valid until March 23, 2024 - the prosecutor's office said.

His lawyer, Mykyta Chekman, said that the court had granted permission for Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP to leave the village of Voronkiv without hindrance to visit health care facilities.

In addition, the lawyer noted that today, January 23, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv announced a ruling based on the results of yesterday's preparatory hearing in the case of Metropolitan Pavlo.

Addendum

Security Service investigators served the Metropolitan with a notice of suspicion under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs) and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

On August 7, Pavel Lebed, the abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, was released from custody. He was released on bail of UAH 33,300,000.