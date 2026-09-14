Countries must reimburse the US for the costs of oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is "ready" for talks with Iran and insists that other countries should reimburse the United States for costs associated with oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

On the Truth Social social network, Donald Trump also stated that Iran wants to reach a deal "quickly and very strongly," and although the U.S. president himself will "decide" whether it is worth entering into negotiations, the United States is "open" to the "idea."

The statement came after planned talks between the Gulf countries and Iran on the future control of the Strait of Hormuz were postponed today.

Earlier, Trump insisted that other countries that benefited from oil transported through this vital route should ultimately reimburse the United States for the costs.

"The countries of the world that did not help us in any way will have to—and absolutely will—reimburse the United States of America for the costs when this fraudulent conflict ends," Trump said. "We are doing this more for others than for ourselves, and it has been going on for generations!"

Trump said that the US could stay in Iran and control the oil