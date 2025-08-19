Cool, but without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for June 19
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday, August 19, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine, without precipitation. Daytime temperatures will be 20-25°, up to 29° in the south, and 22-24° in Kyiv.
On Tuesday, August 19, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions.
The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 20-25°; in the southern part 24-29°.
In Kyiv and the region, slight cloudiness is expected on Tuesday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 22-24°.
World Humanitarian Day and Beekeeper's Day of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on August 1919.08.25, 06:30 • 1046 views