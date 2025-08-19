Cool, but without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for June 19

$41.340.11
August 18, 07:57 PM • 18802 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 37879 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 26562 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 22739 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 32691 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
August 18, 02:23 PM • 80277 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 49148 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
August 18, 01:19 PM • 78612 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48050 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
August 18, 08:34 AM • 134741 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - TrumpAugust 18, 07:21 PM • 7514 views
Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPDAugust 18, 07:38 PM • 5122 views
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILDAugust 18, 08:45 PM • 7274 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 14007 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial TimesAugust 18, 10:11 PM • 20346 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 02:23 PM • 80283 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
August 18, 01:19 PM • 78619 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 119093 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 136331 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:34 AM • 134745 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 15804 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 76413 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 67911 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 100538 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 86034 views
Oil
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Cool, but without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for June 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

On Tuesday, August 19, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine, without precipitation. Daytime temperatures will be 20-25°, up to 29° in the south, and 22-24° in Kyiv.

Cool, but without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for June 19

On Tuesday, August 19, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 20-25°; in the southern part 24-29°.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, slight cloudiness is expected on Tuesday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 22-24°.

World Humanitarian Day and Beekeeper's Day of Ukraine: what else is celebrated on August 1919.08.25, 06:30 • 1046 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine