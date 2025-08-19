Cool, but without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for June 19

On Tuesday, August 19, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 20-25°; in the southern part 24-29°. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, slight cloudiness is expected on Tuesday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 22-24°.

